Paying again Covid loans is hammering tens of millions of companies

At Teddy & The Bully Bar restaurant near downtown Washington, DC, business has never been the same since the pandemic hit.

“It’s very challenging,” owner Alan Popovsky said. “I’m still going to be climbing the hill for quite some time. Probably for the rest of my life.”

The pandemic closed two of Popovsky’s four restaurants in the area. He said government loans saved the other two. But with city centers struggling to bring back commuters and foot traffic, he said revenue is still down more than 45%, and they’re fighting to stay open.

To make matters worse, it’s time to start paying back those loans.

“We just got over paying back the landlord,” Popovsky said. “It’s really a feeling that you’re just a hamster spinning on a wheel.”

At the start of the pandemic, as business stalled, nearly 3.8 million small business…