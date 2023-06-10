Payment management platform OnlineCheckWriter.com is breaking new ground with its diverse and dependable payment services.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — OnlineCheckWriter.com, powered by ZilMoney, a leading payment management platform, recently announced its comprehensive solution for Plastiq customers affected by the recent bankruptcy filing of the San Francisco-based lending and payments startup. OnlineCheckWriter.com provides a robust alternative for businesses seeking efficient and reliable payment management services, allowing them to seamlessly transition their payment processes and continue their operations smoothly.

Plastiq’s bankruptcy filing under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code has left numerous small businesses searching for a reliable alternative to handle their payment needs. Plastiq’s financial struggles, including missed interest payments and outstanding debts to various companies, have created uncertainty and prompted the need for a stable payment management platform.

OnlineCheckWriter.com, powered by ZilMoney, emerges as the ideal solution, offering a wide range of services to businesses of all sizes. With its user-friendly interface and commitment to meeting the payment management needs of every business owner, the platform enables users to spend less time managing payments and more time focusing on growing their business.

By leveraging OnlineCheckWriter.com powered by ZilMoney, Plastiq customers can continue enjoying the convenience and benefits they were accustomed to. The platform allows businesses to pay vendors with their credit cards, even if they do not accept card payments. Rent, taxes, payroll, insurance, and other business expenses can be easily paid using credit cards through OnlineCheckWriter.com, while the vendors receive payments in the form of checks, ACH, or wire transfers. This innovative approach ensures that businesses can maintain their cash flow and earn valuable card rewards for transactions…