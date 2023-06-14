PayPal survey reveals Canadians could make an estimated $571 on average from pre… – Press Release

A third of Canadians purchase second-hand goods more than once a month (31%) – with nearly three in four (73%) doing so to make their money go further

Almost half (42%) of Gen Z Canadians report buying pre-owned goods more than once a month

Half of Canadians (50%) say they’ve found reselling their unwanted items is a good supplement to their primary income

TORONTO, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ – As the cost-of-living continues to climb, the second-hand economy is experiencing a surge. PayPal’s Resale Renaissance Report, polling 2,000 Canadians, revealed the reselling movement has gone mainstream, with nearly three in four (73%) purchasing pre-loved items to make their money go further. Clothes (38%), books (21%) and furniture (20%) top Canadians’ thrift shopping lists, turning one person’s trash into their own treasure.

Despite the second-hand economy’s rise in activity, the realities of reselling are holding back this movement from unlocking its full potential. Canadians have on average $571 estimated worth of unwanted items stored around their homes, ripe for resale, and well over half (65%) agree that their homes are full of unused belongings.

Yet there are barriers preventing the second-hand industry from taking off, with only a third (31%) of Canadians saying they purchase pre-loved goods at least once a month, spending on average $116 in the last 12 months on used items. Reasons behind not taking advantage of these potential earnings include not knowing where to start when reselling (43%), hesitancy around doing transactions with strangers (39%) and not believing enough profit would be made to make it worthwhile (34%).

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure

Thrifty Canadians are value seekers, with almost half (48%) choosing to shop used items in search of a bargain. The average Canadian has generated $167 in the last 12 months from a reselling side hustle, making an average profit of $31 per sale – with half (50%) admitting that selling items they no…