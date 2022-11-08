PCA: David Payne, James Bracey & Georgia Elwiss on life after cricket

Players at the Professional Cricketers’ Association Futures Conference at St George’s Park

It is a strange truth that professional athletes retire twice. Once from playing and once from whatever comes next.

Even in a world of lucrative franchise deals and more professional opportunities for women, almost all cricketers will need a second career after they hang up their spikes.

To consider what that might be is difficult when most of your energy is concentrated on being the best player you can – it’s hard to think of your future job when you’re wondering why you keep edging to first slip or how you can stop your slower ball ending as a full toss.

On a chilly day at St George’s Park in Burton, a band of current players gathered at a Futures Conference laid on by the Professional Cricketers’ Association to explore what life after cricket might look like for them.

With not a tracksuit in sight – you had to look closely to identify them as pro cricketers – the group formed a large…