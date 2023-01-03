PDC World Championship: Michael Smith beats Michael van Gerwen to win first world title

Michael Smith has replaced Gerwyn Price at the top of the world rankings after his victory

England’s Michael Smith hit a nine-dart finish on his way to beating three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and winning his first PDC World Championship title.

Smith, from St Helens, won a classic final 7-4 at Alexandra Palace.

The 32-year-old completed a perfect leg in the second set, during a sensational leg in which Van Gerwen missed his own attempt at double 12 for a nine-darter.

He is the new world number one as a result of his win, which he said would “never be topped” in his career.

“My two best achievements are sat over there, my two kids,” Smith told Sky Sports. “As a sporting memory it’s the greatest ever, and I don’t think that will ever be topped.

“Even if I win a second, it will never top the way I’ve just felt then.”

Van Gerwen, 33, went into the final as favourite but was unable to reclaim the title he last won in 2019.

The best leg of darts ever?

Van Gerwen had cruised through his…