Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 4.1% Durin… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% by 2031.

The global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Pediatric osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer primarily affecting children and adolescents. The therapy combines chemotherapy, including antineoplastic agents, antiemetic agents, colony-stimulating factors, and antidotes. 

Recent Development in Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market: 

  • In September 2022, Dovitinib, an experimental therapy for osteosarcoma, was given the FDA’s rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) by Oncoheroes Biosciences, Inc. 
  • In February 2022, The FDA granted QSAM Biosciences Inc. the rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) for CycloSam, a drug used to treat osteosarcoma. This nuclear technology employs DOTMP, a chelator thought to eliminate off-target migration and targets sites of high bone turnover, making it an ideal agent to treat primary and secondary bone cancers. 

                            Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details
Growth Rate CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031
Base Year for Estimation 2022
Forecast Period 2023-2031
Historical Year 2022
Segments Covered Therapy Type, Drug Class, End-user, and Region.
Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways: 

  • The large prevalence of pediatric osteosarcoma is driving the market revenue expansion. 
  • The rising demand for personalized therapeutics is boosting market revenue growth. 



