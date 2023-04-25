Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Exhibits a Revenue CAGR of 4.1% Durin… – Press Release

Newark, New Castle, USA, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report by Growth Plus Reports, the global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% by 2031.
The global pediatric osteosarcoma therapeutics market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Pediatric osteosarcoma is a type of bone cancer primarily affecting children and adolescents. The therapy combines chemotherapy, including antineoplastic agents, antiemetic agents, colony-stimulating factors, and antidotes.
Recent Development in Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market:
- In September 2022, Dovitinib, an experimental therapy for osteosarcoma, was given the FDA’s rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) by Oncoheroes Biosciences, Inc.
- In February 2022, The FDA granted QSAM Biosciences Inc. the rare pediatric disease designation (RPDD) for CycloSam, a drug used to treat osteosarcoma. This nuclear technology employs DOTMP, a chelator thought to eliminate off-target migration and targets sites of high bone turnover, making it an ideal agent to treat primary and secondary bone cancers.
Pediatric Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2031
|Base Year for Estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2022
|Segments Covered
|Therapy Type, Drug Class, End-user, and Region.
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways:
- The large prevalence of pediatric osteosarcoma is driving the market revenue expansion.
- The rising demand for personalized therapeutics is boosting market revenue growth.
-