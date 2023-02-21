Pediatrix® Medical Group to Host National Neonatology Meeting Feb. 22-24 – Pedia… – Press Release

Rising premature birth rate underscores the need for highly specialized, innovative neonatal care

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. MD, the nation’s leading provider of highly specialized health care for women, babies and children, will host the top meeting in neonatal medicine Feb. 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. More than 385 physicians, allied health professionals, advanced practitioners/registered nurses, residents/fellows and exhibitors are expected to attend NEO: The Conference for Neonatology, where experts will address many of the most critical and controversial issues that influence the clinical practice of newborn medicine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics recently reported that the premature birth rate rose 4% from 10.09% in 2020 to 10.49% in 2021, which was the highest recorded figure since at least 2007. The biggest increase was among early pre-term infants, or those born under 34 weeks gestation, at 4% from 2020 to 2021 compared to “late pre-term infants” born between 34 weeks and 37 weeks gestation.

“This new data underscores the need for more research and clinical expertise in the treatment of infants born early and, often, critically ill,” said Curt Pickert, M.D., Pediatrix chief operating officer and pediatric intensivist. “Pediatrix is dedicated to leading innovation in the field, and this annual conference is just one example of our commitment to improving outcomes for medically vulnerable, high-risk neonates.”

As the leading provider of neonatal services, Pediatrix cares for or provides diagnostics to nearly 1 million neonates annually, a quarter of all newborn babies in the United States.

Now in its 44th year, NEO has established a reputation as the foremost neonatology meeting in the U.S. Directed by Reese H. Clark, M.D., executive director for the Pediatrix Center for Research, Education, Quality and Safety (CREQS) and senior vice president of clinical research, education, quality and…