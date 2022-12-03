Pele in hospital: Messages of help from throughout soccer for Brazil nice

Messages of support for Brazil great Pele have been sent from across the world while the three-time World Cup winner is being treated in hospital.
The 82-year-old was admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo on Tuesday, saying it was a routine monthly visit.
However a report in Brazil, which has not been confirmed by the BBC, says he is now beginning end-of-life care after not responding to chemotherapy.
“Pray for the King,” France forward Kylian Mbappe tweeted.
The three-time World Cup winner had a tumour removed from his colon in September 2021 and has since had regular treatment.
Pele was diagnosed with a respiratory infection and on Friday Sao Paulo’s Hospital Albert Einstein said he was in a stable condition.
Speaking on Saturday, England captain Harry Kane said: “We are very sad to hear news of him being ill but we wish him well, not just me but the whole England set-up. He’s an…