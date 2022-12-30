Pele: Premier League and EFL gamers put on black armbands to honour footballing nice

Obituary: Brazil legend Pele dies aged 82

Premier League and English Football League clubs wore black armbands and held a minute’s applause before kick-off in Friday’s games in honour of Brazil legend Pele.

The Scottish Professional Football League has also suggested all clubs pay their respects with a minute’s applause or “other appropriate gesture”.

Three-time World Cup winner Pele passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

Brazil has declared three days of national mourning as tributes pour in.

The Premier League tributes began at West Ham v Brentford, with the iconic image of Pele embracing Bobby Moore shown on the big screen at London Stadium.

In the later kick-off, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Jordan Henderson placed flowers on the centre circle at Anfield before the side’s match against Leicester.

All 10 Premier League games over the weekend will hold similar tributes.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Leicester, Alisson told BBC Sport: “I believe everyone from…