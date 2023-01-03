Pele’s funeral: Brazil legend mendacity in state in Santos’ stadium

WATCH: Pelé’s hearse greeted with fireworks before wake

Thousands of mourners queued through the night to pay respects to Brazil legend Pele who is lying in state at the ground of his former club Santos.

Pele’s coffin was placed in the centre of the pitch at the Urbano Caldeira stadium in Sao Paulo, with fans lining the streets to get inside the ground.

The three-time World Cup winner died at the age of 82 on 29 December.

There will be a procession through the streets of Santos to a private family burial on Tuesday at 12:00 GMT.

“We’re going to ask every country in the world to name one of their football stadiums with the name of Pele,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino, who attended the memorial.

Brazil’s government declared three days of national mourning after Pele’s death.

New Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will travel to Santos, a city in the state of Sao Paulo, to pay his respects as the 24-hour vigil draws to a close.

Pele, arguably the world’s greatest ever…