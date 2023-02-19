PENN STATE THON RAISES $15,006,132.46 FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER AND BREAKS ALL-TIME … – Press Release

THON Achieves New Financial Milestone After Signature Fundraising 46-Hour Dance Marathon Raises $15,006,132.46 for Families Impacted by Childhood Cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Penn State THON , the world’s largest student-run philanthropy that delivers year-round financial and emotional aid to families affected by childhood cancer, announced that it raised an all-time annual high of $15,006,132.46 following the organization’s annual 46-hour no sleeping or sitting dance marathon. All proceeds from THON’s fundraising efforts benefit its sole beneficiary Four Diamonds, a national nonprofit gift fund that covers 100% of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, while also supporting an extensive cancer research program at Penn State College of Medicine.

The theme of THON 2023 was “Foster the Magic” and marked the 51st year of fundraising to finance crucial cancer research and extend comprehensive care and support to Four Diamonds families. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard following the passing of their son Christopher to pediatric cancer, Four Diamonds and THON have been partners in the fight against childhood cancer since 1977.

This year, over 707 dancers participated in the organization’s iconic dance marathon that began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday Feb. 17 and ran nonstop through till 4:00 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 19. Recording artist Natasha Bedingfield and DJ/Producer Whethan headlined the surprise Friday and Saturday night performances at the Bryce Jordan Center, sponsored by PNC. Additionally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and UFC middleweight and Penn State alum Bo Nickal made surprise cameos on stage over the course of THON weekend.

“To us, ‘For the Kids®’ is so much more than just a mantra. It’s the mission that drives us in our relentless pursuit to hope, support, and care for children and families experiencing childhood cancer,” said Lily Pevoto, Executive Director of…