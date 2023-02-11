Pennsylvania Business Attorney leading the fight against Merchant Cash Advance a… – Press Release

Our Firm focuses on fighting predatory business lending companies and holding them accountable. The Merchant Cash Advance “MCA” industry has manipulated small business owners across America.

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Pennsylvania Business Attorney, Frank Lindner, has even more power to help free small business owners from financial imprisonment, following a recent federal rulings that found Merchant Cash Advance (MCA) loans unenforceable.

For many start-ups and small businesses, MCA funders are a quick and easy alternative to access money when they have been rejected for an SBA loan. Sadly the high cost interest rates, hidden fees, and abusive collection tactics have made customers a lot worse off than they were before they were granted the loan.

Lindner has been an attorney for over 27 years and is the Managing Partner at Lindner & Lindner. He is an experienced attorney in the debt settlement industry and has advised over 36,000 clients, representing tens of millions of dollars in settlements helping them to mitigate and settle millions of dollars in consumer debts.

As an experienced industry attorney, Lindner has witnessed first-hand hows MCA’s funding contracts can ruin small businesses. However, with his vast expertise and negotiation skills, he has helped many consumer to settle their debts. One client, summed up his experience with Lindner. He said: “Frank is simply outstanding. His biggest standout is his honesty to his clients. He worked extremely hard on a very complicated case, created a road map and achieved almost impossible results. His genuine arguments, his understanding of a case is incomparable to others.” -Anthony P. actual prior client

Lindner’s dedication and sincerity for helping businesses struggling with debt issues has made him a go-to attorney for small, medium, or large sized businesses. From day one of being retained, Lindner gets to work and is relentless in his pursuit of reconciliation and refunds from MCA…