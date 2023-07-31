Penny-A-Page, The Hottest Used Book Promotion, Happening at 2nd & Charles – Press Release

A one-day sales event unlike any other invites customers to stock up on used books for just one cent per page.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The busiest day of the year at 2nd & Charles is officially on the docket: Penny-A-Page, happening on Saturday, August 12, at all 2nd & Charles locations nationwide.

Where miles of books are surrounded by pure, boundless energy, customers can purchase up to five books for just one cent per page during 2nd & Charles’ first-ever Penny-A-Page.

This unique and rare promotional event applies to all used books, giving customers the opportunity to fill their shelves with lengthy, expensive, and well-loved volumes – all for a fraction of the price. Yes, on a 250-page book, 2nd and Charles customers will pay just $2.50.

“Our loyal customers love it when we offer a discount on multiple books at the same time,” says Eric Bishop, Senior Vice President at 2nd & Charles. “This is a ‘can’t miss’ day! We are opening early at 9 a.m. to accommodate all our impassioned readers wanting to get a head start on their summer reading,” he says.

Communities across the nation now have a remarkable opportunity to find their next stack of great books at an extraordinary price. Arrive early for the best selection! Come in, get lost, and find yourself at 2nd & Charles.

