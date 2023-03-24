Pension ages all over the world: How France compares to different nations



London

CNN

—



A nationwide strike in France to protest a rise in the retirement age drew more than a million people onto the streets on Thursday before ending in violent clashes with police in Paris and other cities.

The protest followed a strike of a similar magnitude in January and days of smaller walkouts and demonstrations in between. And more industrial action is planned for next week.

What’s making the French so angry is a new retirement age that will still be one of the lowest in the industrialized world.

Under a new law, pushed through parliament without a vote last week, the retirement age for most French workers will be raised from 62 to 64.

That will still keep France below the norm in Europe and in many other developed economies, where the age at which full pension benefits apply is 65 and is increasingly moving towards 67.

