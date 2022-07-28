Pentagon working to develop safety plan for Pelosi forward of attainable to Taiwan

The plan, which is being developed by John Aquilino, the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, which oversees US military operations across the region, would likely require approval by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. It would also likely be briefed, at least in broad strokes, to President Joe Biden, several US officials say.

“As you would expect, any time a senior official travels to the region, we are planning how to make sure that official is safe and secure,” a senior Defense official told CNN.

Sources familiar with Pelosi’s plans say she is planning to visit Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing claims as its own territory, in the coming weeks as part of a broader trip to Asia. Though the California Democrat has so far declined to confirm the trip publicly, she has invited both Democrats and Republicans to accompany her. If she goes, she would be the first House speaker to visit in a quarter century.

The Pentagon, and in particular the Navy, already keeps a substantial…