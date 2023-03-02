Peopaygo.com has been ranked No. 54 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list o… – Press Release

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 367%, peopaygo.com Ranks No. 54 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Dedicated to helping construction & hard to place businesses acquire workers compensation coverage, peopaygo.com has become the leader in the professional employer organization (P.E.O) marketplace.

DANIA BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Peopaygo.com, a p.e.o. software firm that specializes in helping any small business of any size easily acquire workers compensation, payroll, & human resource management through there easy to use online InstaQuote, has been ranked No. 54 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We are incredibly proud and grateful that peopaygo.com has been named to this prestigious list for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication given every day by our talented team across all departments. We are led by amazing individuals such as our President, Melanie Montenegro, our V.P., Jose Reyes, and our C.F.O., Victor Quintero.”

“We also can’t go without mentioning our C.I.O, Cristian Herrera, and our Director of Operations & Sales, Paul Georgiadis, who have been 100% dedicated to our customer’s success,” said Oscar Montenegro, Founder & C.E.O. of peopaygo.com.”

“Our mission is to eliminate the administrative small business frustrations of running a company by easily acquiring workers compensation insurance, payroll, & hr management through our p.e.o. instaquote program. Our easy-to-use comp-calculator ends all the hassles of figuring out what…