People restrict air-con as electrical payments soar amid warmth wave





And, to avoid using her stove while upstairs, she makes sandwiches and warms up food in the microwave.

Morris, 65, already had her power shut off in June — when the thermometer in the Chicago area hit at least 90 degrees on seven days — after falling behind on her payments. She was forced to use savings to settle the nearly $500 tab, which she can’t do again since she’s on a fixed income after retiring last year.

Heat waves have impacted the vast majority of the US during the first half of the summer, forcing Americans to deal with sweltering conditions. More than 100 million people were under heat alerts on Tuesday. High-temperature spells have become more frequent and intense with each passing decade, and they last longer than they did before, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But many people have had to curtail their air conditioning usage to try to keep their electricity bills in check, as they also struggle with the spike in price for food, gas…