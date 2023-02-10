Perch Energy a Finalist for The Cleanie Awards® Company of the Year and COO Senc… – Press Release

Boston-based community solar company Perch Energy has been selected as a finalist for two The Cleanie Awards®.

Perch Energy (or “Perch”), a clean energy technology platform and fast-growing community solar services company connecting solar developers and consumers, has been recognized as a finalist for two The Cleanie Awards®, a leading awards program recognizing innovators in clean energy and highlighting the brands and thought leaders that are paving the way to a decarbonized future.

Perch was nominated as a finalist in the Company of the Year (Startup) category and the Woman of the Year category, with the latter honor going to Perch’s Chief Operating Officer Sencelia Reynolds.

Perch’s community solar platform brings the power of the sharing economy to solar power. Residents and businesses get matched and subscribed to a local solar farm that’s owned by a third party—which generates direct savings off their energy bills while supporting a cleaner, greener electric grid. For renters, homeowners, small businesses, investment-grade companies and more—community solar increases access to state renewable energy incentives without having to own or install rooftop panels. To date, Perch has provided services for solar projects which have generated over 1 billion kWh of power, delivering exceptional value to solar project developers, owners, and subscribers.

Community solar is growing in numerous states, and there is momentum in extending its benefits to low-to-middle income households and communities which are often most impacted by the negative effects of climate change—and of rising energy costs. Perch believes that everyone should have access to the benefits of clean energy, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Perch’s notable managed projects include portfolios in New York that will help more than 3,500 low-to-moderate-income residents save money from their community solar subscriptions. Additionally, many states have started to mandate that a certain…