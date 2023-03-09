Perfume Market Size to Reach USD 43.2 Billion by 2028 | CAGR of 5.0% – Press Release

Pune, India, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global perfume market size is projected to reach USD 43.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Robust demand for beauty products and accessories among consumers is expected to boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Perfume Market, 2021-2028.“

Perfumes are pleasant smelling solutions made by using oils, fragrances, and other ingredients to create a pleasing aroma. Increasing demand for high-quality beauty and grooming products globally is expected to boost the market growth. Several manufacturers globally aim to provide innovative products to consumers to satisfy their demand. For example, Givaudan introduced a creative scent technology named ‘VivaScentz’ in June 2020 to satisfy consumer demand for different scent categories. The demand for long-lasting scents is expected to boost its sales drastically. Further, the incorporation of strong fragrances, oils, and other materials is expected to attract consumer demand. Additionally, rising demand for waterless scent is expected to surge the product demand. These factors are likely to propel market progress.

Perfume Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 43.2 billion Base Year 2020 Perfume Market Size in 2020 USD 29.8 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By End-user, By Distribution Channel, By Region Perfume Market Growth Drivers Rising Consumer Preferences Toward Online Shopping to Fuel the Market Companies Introduce Innovative Fragrance Solutions to Accelerate Market

