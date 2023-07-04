Pericardial Patches Market Size to Cross USD 604 million by 2031 growing at a 6…. – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global pericardial patches market is anticipated to grow at a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. A market valuation of US$ 604 million is expected by the end of the forecast period.



The growing incidence of heart defects, including ventricular septal and atrial septal defects, in medical situations and sports injuries is fueling the need for pericardial patches. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of hernias, such as inguinal hernias, congenital diaphragmatic hernias, and others, is anticipated to stimulate the worldwide demand for these patches.

The demand for pericardial patches is further expected to rise due to the increasing prevalence of congenital heart disorders like atrial septal defect and ventricular septal defect, coupled with advancements in technology and increased investment in research and development (R&D).

The increasing demand for patches in the diagnosis and treatment of soft tissue disorders is fostering collaboration among research institutes, raw material suppliers, and key manufacturers to develop innovative solutions. Additionally, leading players are dedicated to developing novel technologies based on tissue engineering materials, which is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

