Peritoneal Dialysis Global Market Report 2022: Increase in the Number of Patient… – Press Release

The market size of peritoneal dialysis was valued at USD 4.10 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Factors such as the scarcity of kidneys for transplantation, the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) due to diabetes, the rising number of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) worldwide, and advancements in healthcare technology are the key drivers for the market’s revenue growth.

The shortage of available kidneys for transplantation is a pressing global public health issue. In the U.S., for instance, over 90,000 patients are on the waiting list for kidney transplantation, but only about 20,000 transplants are performed annually. Peritoneal dialysis offers advantages such as the convenience of being performed at home and fewer dietary and fluid restrictions compared to hemodialysis, which is expected to boost the demand for peritoneal dialysis and drive market growth in the future.

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) has significantly increased in recent years, primarily due to the rising cases of diabetes and high blood pressure among patients. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 15% of adults in the U.S., or around 37 million people, are estimated to have CKD, with higher prevalence among individuals aged 65 years and above. CKD poses increased risks for heart disease and stroke over time. This has resulted in a growing demand for peritoneal dialysis, thereby contributing to the significant revenue growth of the market.

Increase in the number of patients with End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) worldwide

End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) is a medical condition that occurs when a person’s kidneys stop functioning…