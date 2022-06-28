Perseverance Asset Management: long bias and fundamental bottom-up strategy – Be… – Press Release

HONG KONG, June 28, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – China’s hedge fund market has been building and has seen a 70% increase in total assets over the past two years to over 6 trillion RMB (US$944 billion) at the end of 2021. Equity hedge fund manager Perseverance Asset Management is taking advantage of this surge by funneling international institutional capital into China’s securities market.

Perseverance’s achievement has been recognised by Asia Asset Management (AAM) in its Best of the Best 2022 award for Best Domestic Private Fund Manager (China). The company’s Chief Investment Officer Deng Xiaofeng was awarded the title of CIO of the Year for China.

According to Daisy Liang, head of global business development at Perseverance, global asset owners have been increasingly committed to hedge fund assets invested in China over the past five years, due mainly to the market’s robust fundamentals.

“Foreign investors have a firm belief that there are a group of high-quality Chinese companies with innovative, hard-working entrepreneurs,” Liang says in an interview with AAM.

Moreover, China’s Securities Regulatory Commission has been taking steps to ease restrictions on margin trading and short selling on more stocks in recent years as part of its efforts to propel the domestic capital market.

Also, regulatory loosening has provided overseas investors with more comfort despite China’s capital market having been through some “eventful” years, facing issues such as stock market volatility, US-China trade disputes, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Long-bias strategies

Despite the regulatory easing on short selling, Liang observes that overseas institutional investors are still generally more long-oriented in going about investing in Chinese equity assets, seeking to capture both market beta and alpha.

Perseverance primarily offers long-bias and long-only equity hedge fund solutions with a fundamental research-driven bottom-up approach. Liang says the company’s solutions align with…