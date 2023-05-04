Personal Protective Equipment Industry – Key Companies & Market Share Insights 2… – Press Release

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global personal protective equipment industry size stood at USD 91.55 billion in 2021 and will grow with the push for increased employee health & safety, according to the “Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book, 2023 – 2030,” published by Grand View Research. The prevalence of injuries and illness from radiological, physical, chemical, electrical and other workplace hazards has spurred the demand for safety glasses, gloves, shoes, full-body suits and vests.

PPE manufacturers and suppliers have responded to safety regulations with an increased inclination for kits. Predominantly, the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s Workforce Safety Innovation Center (WSIC) exemplifies PPE and personal protective technology innovations to boost workplace safety.

Magnified investments in the PPE business have come on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic and technological advancements, including clothing with sensors and thermoplastic-coated protective gloves. Industry leaders in food service, healthcare, oil & gas, mining, construction and manufacturing sectors will continue to infuse funds into the landscape.

Opportunities in Hand Protection Equipment

End-use sectors have exhibited heightened demand for work gloves that provide better dexterity, comfort, safety, chemical protection and cut & impact protection. Notably, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) asserts that around 70.9% of arm and hand injuries could have been prevented using PPE. Prominently, hand protective gloves—both reusable and disposable—are expected to be sought across industrial and healthcare industries.

Heightened demand for disposable latex gloves,…