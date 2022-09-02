Pertamina saves US$402.46 million amid rising global oil prices – Press Release

JAKARTA, Sept 3, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – State-owned oil and gas company PT Pertamina succeeded in saving operational costs of around Rp6 trillion (US$402.46 million) until July 2022 through several efficiency programs amid rising world oil prices that increased fuel production costs.

She explained that energy companies around the world are facing difficult situations as a result of disruption of the global energy supply chain due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The global trade mobility leading to post-pandemic recovery was jolted by limited supply that led to an energy crisis.

The president director noted that the Indonesian government’s policy of maintaining the people’s purchasing power through fuel subsidies was the proper measure to accelerate economic recovery.

According to Widyawati, the accuracy of the policy is reflected in the fuel consumption increase for community mobility and business activities.

Pertamina President Director Nicke Widyawati stated that such a success could not be separated from strategic cost-saving measures taken by the company group since the start of this year.

On the other hand, she also pointed out that the increase in fuel consumption had caused an increase in the burden of government subsidies.

