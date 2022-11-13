Pertamina striving to decarbonize business to tackle climate change – Press Release

JAKARTA, Nov 13, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Pertamina is making efforts to decarbonize its business and develop green businesses to support global climate change mitigation and the achievement of Indonesia’s 2060 net-zero emissions target.

“We have two main ways for dealing with climate change; first, we have to decarbonize our carbon assets and business,” Senior Vice President of Strategy and Investment at Pertamina Daniel S. Purba said.

He made the statement during a discussion at the Indonesian Pavilion on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Friday (November 11, 2022).

To decarbonize its business, Pertamina has started to change its business portfolio by promoting low-carbon energy as well as new and renewable energy at its existing businesses and operations, Purba informed.

“Since it is still economically expensive to introduce the use of renewable energy, the market is not really ready for it. However, for Pertamina, we have started with our own businesses. We can’t wait for the market to be ready immediately, but we have started with our own operations,” he said.

The company’s second climate change mitigation effort involves developing new businesses related to green energy with a number of targets set for biofuels; hydrogen; carbon capture, utilization, and storage; renewable energy; batteries and electric vehicles; and also the carbon business.

Thus, the company’s revenue will continue to flow even though the carbon business will be reduced and the company has started to decarbonize its business, Daniel explained.

To fulfill its commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2060, Pertamina will slash its carbon emissions by almost 30 million tons by 2030 and reduce around 30-40 million tons of carbon per year by 2060. For that, the company needs to start taking carbon reduction measures from now onward.

In fact, in the period from 2010 to 2021, Pertamina has succeeded in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29.09…