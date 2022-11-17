Pertamina to balance energy transition, security in net zero push – Press Release

JAKARTA, Nov 17, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – The energy transition process must take place in order to maintain sustainability, chair of the Energy, Sustainability, and Climate Business 20 (TF ESC-B20) Task Force, Nicke Widyawati, has said.

Chair of Task Force Energy, Sustainability, and Climate B20, Nicke Widyawati, during the 4th Task Force Energy, Sustainability, and Cimate Call Meeting of B20 Indonesia 2022 held in Jakarta on Tuesday (May 24, 2022). (ANTARA/HO-Pertamina)

During a “BloombergNEF (BNEF) Net Zero Summit” discussion initiated by the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment and the Asia Natural Gas and Energy Association (ANGEA), Widyawati, who is also the CEO and president director of state-owned energy company Pertamina, said that the energy transition process is a part of B20 activities.

During the discussion, she emphasized that the energy transition cannot be achieved in a short time.

“The process requires various kinds of technology, costs, and human resources that can reach the standards of renewable energy,” she explained.

When the energy transition process occurs, the demand for energy will also increase, she pointed out. Thus, energy security on a large scale will need to be maintained.

Widyawati then described several strategies carried out by Pertamina to overcome the challenges faced in balancing efforts to realize the energy transition for sustainability, including net zero emissions, with measures to maintain energy security.

“To achieve net zero emission (NZE) aspirations while maintaining energy security in Indonesia, Pertamina has developed some comprehensive strategies that are delivered through two main pillars and three medium-term strategies,” she informed.

The two main pillars are focusing on decarbonizing business activities and assets and developing new renewable green energy businesses.

Meanwhile, the first of the three medium-term strategies carried out by Pertamina to support NZE realization involves developing its…