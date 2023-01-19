Peru braces for protests as 1000’s of cops put together to protect capital





CNN

—



Almost 12,000 police officers are preparing to guard the Peruvian capital Lima as the country braces for massive protests on Thursday.

A heavy police and military presence could be observed in the heart of city early Thursday, with key locations such as the parliament, the prosecutor’s office and the army headquarters receiving extra protection.

Peru is seeing some of its worst violence in decades, which erupted last month following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, as protesters who oppose the current government call for political change.

Thousands of protesters are traveling to Lima from across Peru. They are expected to try to march towards downtown Lima on Thursday demanding the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and calling for general…