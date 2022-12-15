Peru: New President Dina Boluarte battles to comprise widespread protests





CNN

—



One week into her presidency, Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte is battling to contain widespread protests that erupted after the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo. She is the country’s sixth president in less than five years.

Boluarte announced Tuesday the government will set up a crisis management committee as protests calling for political change continue across the country. The committee will be led by Pedro Angulo, President of the Council of Ministers of Peru, and will include other representatives including the heads of the defense, transport, interior and communication ministries among others, the presidency announced on Twitter Tuesday.

Castillo has denied allegations of conspiracy and rebellion, following his impeachment and arrest last week.

