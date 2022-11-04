Peru oil spill protest: vacationers held by indigenous group are freed, says official





CNN

—



A group of tourists traveling in the Peruvian Amazon, who were detained on Thursday by an indigenous community demanding government action over an oil spill, were freed on Friday, according to Abel Chiroque, head of the ombudsman office in Loreto.

Chiroque told CNN on Friday that 140 travelers in total were released.

Earlier, Wadson Trujillo, leader of the Cuninico community, confirmed to Peruvian local media RRP that his community stopped the boats in a bid to pressure the government to take action over the oil spill, which has disrupted their water supply. They were demanding the government declare a state of emergency over the oil spill.

Among the freed tourists on Friday was Angela Ramirez, a 28-year-old woman from Trujillo, Peru. She told CNN in a phone call that around 20 foreigners and dozens of local travelers were held on boats along the Marañon river in…