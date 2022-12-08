Peru: President Dina Boluarte guidelines out elections, as predecessor Castillo stays detained





CNN

—



Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte ruled out early elections on Thursday, her first day in office following the dramatic ousting and arrest of her predecessor Pedro Castillo.

Boluarte became Peru’s first female President on Wednesday after lawmakers defied Castillo, who in a fight for his political survival had attempted to dissolve Congress earlier that day and call for early elections ahead of a third impeachment vote against him.

Peruvian lawmakers described the move as a coup, and a majority of the 130-person Congress voted to impeach Castillo on Wednesday. The former president was later arrested for the alleged crime of rebellion, according to the country’s Attorney General.

CNN has reached out to Castillo’s defense team for comment regarding the allegations.

During a virtual hearing Thursday, where Peru’s Supreme Court reviewed the…