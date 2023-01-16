Peru protests: Why Peru is in turmoil





CNN

—



Peru is seeing some of its worst violence in decades, which erupted last month following the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo, as protesters who oppose the current government call for political change in the country.

In December, a state of emergency was imposed, airports and highways became the site of some clashes, and hundreds of foreign tourists were stranded in the country amid the chaos.

To date, dozens of people have died in clashes with security forces, and human rights groups allege that authorities used excessive force against protests, including firearms. The army says protesters have used improvised explosives and weapons, Reuters reports.

Over the weekend, the government of Peru extended its 30-day state of emergency in the capital Lima, and the regions of Cusco, Puno and the constitutional province of Callao. The state of emergency suspends…