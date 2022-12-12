Peru’s president asks Congress to carry elections ahead amid protests





CNN

Peru’s new President Dina Boluarte has proposed bringing general elections forward two years to April 2024, during a televised speech delivered early Monday morning, amid ongoing protests throughout the country.

“Interpreting the will of the citizens… I have decided to take the initiative to reach an agreement with the Congress of the Republic to advance general elections to the month of April of 2024,” Boluarte said in the televised address.

Boluarte became Peru’s first female president last week after lawmakers removed her predecessor Pedro Castillo.

She initially ruled out early elections last week, but protests calling for political change have ensued around the country, leaving at least two people dead and prompting the United Nations Human Rights Office to air its concern about escalated tensions.

“With violence increasing as protests…