Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan’s former president dies in Dubai



Islamabad

CNN

—



Pakistan’s former President General Pervez Musharraf has died in Dubai after a prolonged illness at Dubai American Hospital, according to a statement from the Pakistani military. He was 79 years old.

In a statement sent to CNN, senior military officials expressed their “heartfelt condolences” on the “sad demise of General Pervez Musharraf.”

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family,” the statement read.

Tributes and messages of condolences have poured in from Pakistani politicians.

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his “condolences and sympathy to the family” of the former leader in a statement Sunday.

The chairman of Pakistan’s Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, also expressed his “deep sorrow and grief,” while the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, led by former prime…