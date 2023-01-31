Peshawar, Pakistan blast: Dying toll rises to 88 in mosque suspected suicide bombing



Islamabad, Pakistan

The death toll from a suspected suicide bomb that ripped through a mosque at a police compound in northwestern Pakistan Monday has risen to at least 88, as the Pakistani Taliban gave conflicting claims of responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in the country in years.

Mohammad Asim Khan, spokesperson from the Lady Reading Hospital in the city of Peshawar, on Tuesday confirmed the fatalities and said about another 50 blast victims were being treated for injuries.

Meanwhile, hope was fading in the search for survivors as rescue workers sifted through the debris and rubble of the mosque that was all but destroyed Monday, as worshipers, mainly law enforcement officials, gathered for evening prayers.

“We are not expecting anyone alive to be found. Mostly dead bodies are being recovered,” said Bilal Faizi, a rescue spokesperson.

