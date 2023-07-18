Pest control services market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% from 2021 to 2026|Antici… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The pest control services market share is expected to increase by USD 7.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Anticimex International AB, Aptive Environmental LLC, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Asante Co. Ltd., Dodson Pest Control Inc., Dynamic Sanito SEA Pte. Ltd, Ecolab Inc., Green Pest Solutions, Lifecycle Pest Control and Sanitization services, Lloyd Pest Control, Massey Services Inc., Pelsis Ltd., Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., SANIX INC., SCOTTS PEST CONTROL, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Seva Pest Management Service Pvt Ltd, TECHMO HYGIENE SAS, and University Termite and Pest Control Inc. Download a Sample Report Now!

Pest Control Services Market Insights –