Pesto Sauces Market size to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2022 to 2027, Need For … – Press Release

NEW YORK, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The pesto sauces market size is set to grow by USD 1,031.31 million from 2022 and 2027, and register a CAGR of 4.94%, according Technavio’s latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio’s reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. View Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Pesto Sauces Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The Pesto Sauces Market is segmented as follows:

End-user

Packaging

Glass Bottles



PET



Cans



Pouches



Cartons

Geography

Europe



North America



South America



APAC



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the retail segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for Italian cuisine among consumers and are engaging in cooking these dishes at home. This will increase sales of pesto sauce through retail channels. Consumers are looking to cook different dishes at home including the Italian cuisine. This will increase sales of pesto sauce through retail channels.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

