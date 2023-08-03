Pet Allergy Immune Supplements Market Size Worth US$ 800 million by 2033 | Fact…. – Press Release

Rockville , Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The revenues of the pet allergy immune supplements market was estimated at US$ 228 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 254 million. Allergy immune supplements for dogs dominates the market with a projected CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.



According to the American Pet Products Association, in 2021, there were around 500 million pet dogs and cats worldwide which is expected to reach over 2 billion by 2025. More people are looking for strategies to control pet allergies as awareness of pet allergies and their effects on human health grows. The use of pet allergy immune supplements as a natural and safe way to reduce allergy symptoms. This has an impact on the market expansion for pet allergy immune supplements. This influences the growth of pet allergy immune supplements market.

In 2021, the global pet supplements sales was valued at over US$ 1.77 Billion and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Pet allergy immune supplements are formulated to help reduce allergy symptoms in pets, such as itching, scratching, and skin irritation. The increasing demand for natural and organic products is expected to drive the growth of pet supplements market in the coming years.

Due to the increasing awareness of pet allergies and their impact on human health, more people are looking for ways to manage pet allergies. Pet allergy immune supplements are becoming more popular as a natural and safe way to reduce allergy symptoms. For instance, the Mars and Affiliates brand ‘Greenies’ introduced a range of dog supplements in October 2021 that focus on mobility, immune system support, and the health of the skin and coat. These items are made with premium…