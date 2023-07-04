Pet Dietary Supplement Market Poised to Reach USD 6.3 Billion at a CAGR of 6.0% … – Press Release

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – Pet dietary supplements reached a market value of US$ 3.6 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to reach US$ 6.3 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 6%. A growing awareness of pet adoption and a growing obsession with pets has led to an increase in demand for pet dietary supplements.



Pet care practices have changed as pets have become more recognized as family members. Owners of pets often treat them as children, even when it comes to selecting their pet’s food. A pet owner will go to great lengths to ensure his or her pet has a lifestyle that mirrors that of the owner, which includes dietary supplements.

Pet dietary supplement formulations and delivery systems have improved significantly over the last few decades. A number of innovations have been developed in recent years, including chewable tablets, flavored liquids, soft chews, and powders that are more appealing to pets and easier to administer. With the introduction of a wide range of supplement options and formulations, consumers have a greater choice and convenience, boosting market growth.

Veterinarians increasingly recommend dietary supplements as part of their treatment plans for pets. Incorporating dietary supplements into pets’ routines is influenced by veterinarian endorsements and recommendations. Consequently, consumer trust has increased and the market has grown.

Pet ownership increased by 11% from 1988 according to statistics from National Pet Owners in 2019. The majority of United States households own at least one pet, with dogs being the most popular. About 40% of households in the United Kingdom own a pet, and 25% own a dog, according to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association.

To Remain Ahead of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23636

“Connect with our team of research specialists and unlock the optimal solution…