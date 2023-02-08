Pet Wellbeing Announces New ‘Chewies’ Product Line: Herbal, Vet-Strength Soft Ch… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pet Wellbeing is very excited to announce the launch of their first four Chewies products, the company’s first vet-strength soft chew line for dogs. In addition to their existing line of liquid tinctures and powdered supplements, Chewies add a fun and flavorful way to give dogs powerful, all-natural daily health support, while addressing the needs of pet owners for convenience and simplicity.

CEO Darcy Foster says, “We listened closely to what pet parents love about us and where they thought we could improve, and we believe that Chewies can solve all of our customers’ pain points.” Chewies’ products offer the same high-quality herbal ingredients that Pet Wellbeing supplements are well-loved for among pet owners. However, according to Foster, “Chewies are simple to administer, easy to dose, and proven to be delicious to dogs. Removing these obstacles means your dog’s quality of life will be back on track faster.”

Pet Wellbeing Chewies appear and function like a treat, but provide powerful support to common dog ailments and health issues. Chewies make it easy to select the right dosage in a format that is just as potent, veterinary-approved, and therapeutic as Pet Wellbeing’s liquid tinctures. In fact, several Chewies products will offer the exact same all-natural formula as existing Pet Wellbeing supplements, while others can provide complementary support to established products. Most importantly, dogs love the taste of Chewies, making them extremely easy for pet owners to administer.

Developed by a team of holistic veterinarians and clinical herbalists, Pet Wellbeing Chewies contain innovative ingredients, the first of their kind in soft chews for dogs. Careful selection and quality testing were the foundation of this process. According to Product Development Lead and clinical herbalist, Mandy Nivarez, “Pioneering perfect taste and texture without the use of animal ingredients make these unique in…