Peter Handscomb: Australia Take a look at batter indicators for Leicestershire on two-month deal

Peter Handscomb scored both his Test centuries on home soil against Pakistan

Leicestershire have signed Australia batter Peter Handscomb for the first two months of the County Championship.

After spells with Gloucestershire, Yorkshire, Durham and Middlesex, the 31-year-old will be joining his fifth English county team.

He will be available for the first six rounds of matches after withdrawing from Australia A’s tour to New Zealand.

After earning a Test recall in February, Handscomb is a contender for this summer’s Ashes series.

Handscomb had not played Test cricket for four years until being recalled for the four-match series in India, in which he made 145 runs in six innings in the Aussies’ 2-1 series defeat.

That took him to an aggregate of 1,079 runs in his 20 Tests, including two centuries – and he has also appeared in 22 one-day internationals and two T20 internationals.

Handscomb has been in great form this winter for his state side Victoria, hitting 571 runs in five matches to help…