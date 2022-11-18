Petrol costs: What’s gas responsibility and is it going up?

A possible increase in fuel duty would see petrol prices rise by about 12p a litre.
The increase is pencilled in for April 2023, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
How much is fuel duty expected to go up by?
Fuel duty is a tax motorists pay when buying fuels such as petrol and diesel.
It could go up by 23% in April, according to the OBR, which provides independent checks of the government’s economic plans.
That would be “the largest rise in the fuel duty rate in history”, it said.
The 12p per litre rise across petrol and diesel prices would be expected to bring in about £5.7bn in extra taxes.
Will the increase go ahead?
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the government has not made a decision to hike fuel duty.
He said that “is not government policy” and that the Treasury would “make a decision on that at the next Budget in the spring”.
Speaking after the fuel duty rise was included in the OBR’s review of the government’s Autumn Statement, he said:…