PFD, PFO, FFC, FLC and DFP Announce August, September and October Dividends – Fl… – Press Release

The Boards of Directors of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated PFD, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Opportunity Fund Incorporated PFO, Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated FFC, Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Incorporated FLC and Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Incorporated DFP today announced that they have declared per share dividends for August, September and October 2023 as detailed below:

August September October PFD $0.0550 $0.0550 $0.0550 PFO $0.0450 $0.0450 $0.0450 FFC $0.0815 $0.0815 $0.0815 FLC $0.0835 $0.0835 $0.0835 DFP $0.1040 $0.1040 $0.1040 Payment Date Aug. 31, 2023 Sept. 29, 2023 Oct. 31, 2023 Record Date Aug. 24, 2023 Sept. 22, 2023 Oct. 24, 2023 Ex-Dividend Date Aug. 23, 2023 Sept. 21, 2023 Oct. 23, 2023

Each fund’s fiscal year ends on November 30, 2023. The tax breakdown of all 2023 distributions will be available early in 2024.

Website: www.preferredincome.com

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. An investor should consider the fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing.

To the extent any portion of the distribution is estimated to be sourced from something other than income, such as return of capital, the source would be disclosed on a Section 19(a)-1 letter located under the “SEC Filings and News” section of the funds’ website. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon a fund’s investment performance during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to change…