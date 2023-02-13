PG&E and Angel Island Ferry Partner to Launch California’s First Zero-Emission, … – Press Release

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is partnering with the Angel Island-Tiburon Ferry Company (Angel Island Ferry) to support the electrification of The Angel Island vessel, which plans to operate as California’s first zero-emission, electric propulsion short-route ferry beginning in 2024. The electrification project represents an important milestone for PG&E’s Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Program, expanding the program’s support of transportation electrification to include the marine sector.

“The Angel Island ferry is an important part of California history and Bay Area tourism, carrying hundreds of thousands of visitors to Angel Island State Park for nearly a half-century. We are excited to support and collaborate on its conversion to an electric propulsion vessel,” said Lydia Krefta, PG&E’s Director for Clean Energy Transportation. “For years, PG&E has been leading the way toward California’s clean energy transportation future and supporting our customers as they electrify their vehicle fleets. This partnership marks a significant expansion of our resources beyond land-based electric vehicles, and it demonstrates how we deliver for our hometowns and in support of California’s clean energy goals.”

PG&E’s EV Fleet Program helps medium- and heavy-duty fleet customers easily and cost-effectively install charging infrastructure via comprehensive construction support and financial incentives. Through the collaboration with Angel Island Ferry, PG&E plans to bolster electricity transmission to the ferry terminal and support the installation of charging infrastructure to help power the 59-foot, 400-passenger vessel for its ferry service, sunset cruises and chartered events.

“We are very excited that The Angel Island will be the first of the short-run ferries in California to be 100% zero-emission, as our company continues supporting the natural environment of the Bay and our beautiful state park,” said Captain Maggie…