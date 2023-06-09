Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size to grow by… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market size is forecast to increase by USD 121.35 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market depends on several factors, including the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets and the growing need to focus on core competencies. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our Sample Report

Pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market – Vendor Analysis:

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is fragmented and highly localized, with many vendors catering to each logistics sub-segment. However, several companies are entering into mergers and acquiring other companies, thus leading to consolidation in the market. Competition is, therefore, intensifying, and vendors are seeking to gain a competitive edge by constantly adapting to the changing marketplace.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Catalent Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Cmic Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., ICON plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Recipharm AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Syneos Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., PCI Pharma Services, Parexel International Corp., OPTIMAPHARM d.o.o., and Novotech Australia Pty Ltd.

Vendor Offerings –