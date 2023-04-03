PharmaJet Partner Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Seeks Emergency Use Authorization i… – Press Release

Interim report of the safety and immunogenicity endpoints from the Phase II/III study has been submitted to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorization.

Vaccine is delivered intradermally with the PharmaJet Tropis ® Needle-free Precision Delivery System™.

Needle-free Precision Delivery System™. Unlike other approved mRNA vaccines requiring ultra-low temperature storage, this vaccine uses the existing refrigeration supply chain.

Following assessment of the primary endpoints of the Phase II/III study, PharmaJet partner Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited has submitted data for its mRNA-based Omicron specific Covid-19 booster shot for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to the office of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). The submission corresponds with an increase in COVID-19 cases in India1 and is the first booster in India targeted specifically for the Omicron variant. The vaccine, GEMCOVAC-OM, will be delivered exclusively with the PharmaJet Tropis Precision Delivery System (PDS).

GEMCOVAC-OM is a lyophilized vaccine, stable at 2-8 °C, which means it can be distributed through the existing refrigeration supply chain Pan-India and in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Unlike other approved mRNA vaccines, it does not require ultra-low temperature storage conditions. GEMCOVAC-OM was assessed for its safety and immunogenicity when administered as a booster in participants who have received two doses of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the two main COVID-19 vaccines used in India.

The vaccine is delivered needle-free, intradermally with the PharmaJet Tropis Precision Delivery System which has been shown to reliably enhance nucleic acid vaccine immune response. “We are seeing encouraging results with precise intradermal delivery of our vaccine using the PharmaJet Tropis needle-free solution. After launching this Omicron booster, we are eager to grow the partnership with PharmaJet to leverage all the benefits of needle-free delivery and our lyophilized…