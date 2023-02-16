Pharrell Williams might be Louis Vuitton’s subsequent males’s artistic director

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN, Fiona Sinclair Scott, CNN

American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams will succeed Virgil Abloh as Louis Vuitton’s men’s creative director, according to a statement issued by the French luxury fashion house on Tuesday.

The appointment is effective immediately and his first collection will debut in June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director,” said Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO in a statement. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

The news comes a little over a year after Abloh’s death in November 2021, age 41, following a private battle with cancer.

The visionary designer’s unexpected passing sent shockwaves through the industry and beyond. As the first Black artistic director of Louis Vuitton, Abloh made…