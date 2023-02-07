Phase II Study of Orelabrutinib in Patients with R/R CLL/SLL Published by Americ… – Press Release

American Journal of Hematology recently published the phase 2 study result of BTK (Bruton Tyrosine Kinase) inhibitor orelabrutinib in Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) / Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma (SLL) patients. The journal concluded that monotherapy of orelabrutinib demonstrated compelling efficacy and a well-tolerated safety profile, with a significant number of patients achieving CR in R/R CLL/SLL.

In the study, 80 eligible patients were enrolled. IRC-assessed overall response rate (ORR) and complete response (CR) was 92.5% and 21.3% respectively. Based on the investigator evaluation, the ORR and CR was 93.8% and 26.3% respectively. The median progression-free survival (PFS) had not been reached, and the 30-month PFS rate and overall survival (OS) rate was 70.9% and 81.3% respectively. Orelabrutinib also revealed substantial response in patients with high prognostic risks: the ORR of patients with del(17p) or TP53 mutation, del(11q), and unmutated immunoglobulin heavy-chain variable region gene (IGHV) was 100%, 94.7%, and 93.9%, respectively.

Patients achieved a quick and sustained response. The median time to first response was 1.9 months. The response rate increased with treatment time. Compared with the data at a median follow-up of 8.7 months, the CR/CRi rate increased from 3.8% to 21.3% and ORR increased from 88.8% to 92.5% at median follow-up of 32.3 months.

Orelabrutinib demonstrated a well-tolerated safety profile. Most adverse events (AEs) were Grade 1 or 2. Similar to the observation in other studies with orelabrutinib, atrial fibrillation/flutter was not observed in this study.

Professor Jianyong Li, Department of Hematology, Pukou CLL Center, The First Affiliated Hospital of Nanjing Medical University, said, “This study confirmed that orelabrutinib was efficacious in treating R/R CLL/SLL patients, with durable responses and an improved safety profile. As a selective BTK inhibitor with favorable pharmacokinetic and…