PHC Corporation and NovaScan, Inc. Launch Collaboration to Explore the Feasibili… – Press Release

PHC Corporation (headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, President: Nobuaki Nakamura, hereafter PHC) and NovaScan, Inc. (headquarters: Chicago, Illinois, CEO: Craig Davis, hereafter NovaScan) announce the launch of a collaboration through which they will seek to explore the feasibility of MarginScanTM, an investigational “ex vivo” (outside the body) medical device that will seek to support physicians in detecting non-melanoma skin cancers (NMSC).

PHC is a subsidiary of PHC Group*1, a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures, sells, and services solutions across the business domains of diabetes management, healthcare solutions, and diagnostics & life sciences. PHC’s In Vitro Diagnostics Division has collaborated with partners for more than 30 years to develop and manufacture high-performance medical devices including blood glucose monitoring systems to help support effective medical treatment. NovaScan is a U.S. company engaged in clinical-stage diagnostics and tissue detection in the oncology field. NovaScan has developed proprietary technology for detecting the presence of cancer tissue in real-time, and is expanding its business to commercialize its point-of-care platform to medical institutions in the future.

PHC and NovaScan are collaborating to explore feasibility of a device to help enable comprehensive real-time margin detection for NMSC. NMSC are the most common cancers in the world*2. The American Academy of Dermatology estimates that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and the vast majority of these will be NMSC*3. One of the proposed uses of MarginScanTM is to seek to support Mohs surgery procedures for skin cancer treatment. Mohs micrographic surgery is an operative method used to detect the presence or absence of a tumor in the margins of a surgical excision, thus enabling clinicians to minimize the impact on surrounding normal tissue. Currently, Mohs is the only modality for skin cancer treatment that…