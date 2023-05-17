Pheburane® Expanded Coverage with Commercial and Government (Medicaid) Payers – Press Release

PRINCETON, NJ, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Medunik USA (member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group) is pleased to announce that Pheburane® is now covered with preferred status at key pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), representing >30% of commercial lives, as well as with other commercial plans and state Medicaid programs.

Pheburane® is an innovative, palatable formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) with a special coating designed to mask the awful taste of NaPB. Pheburane® is indicated as adjunctive therapy to standard of care, which includes dietary management, for the chronic management of adult and pediatric patients with urea cycle disorders (UCDs) involving deficiencies of carbamylphosphate synthetase (CPS), ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) or argininosuccinate synthetase (AS). Pheburane® is not indicated for the treatment of acute hyperammonemia which can be life-threatening and requires emergency medical treatment. The most common side effects associated with sodium phenylbutyrate are menstrual dysfunction, decreased appetite, body odor and bad taste or taste aversion.1

UCDs are rare, chronic, genetic conditions that can be fatal if left untreated, and can impact children from the time of birth. UCDs disrupt the body’s urea cycle, and therefore, the body is unable to remove the dangerous buildup of toxic chemicals, particularly ammonia, that are created from the digestion of protein. One in 35,000 people in the United States or about 28 per one million residents suffer from UCDs of different levels of severity2.

Pheburane® comes in the form of oral pellets which are easily measured with its reusable, calibrated dosing spoon. It does not require any mixing or oral syringes and there is no weight restriction for patients. Pheburane® has a proven history in the treatment of UCDs on an international level, as it has been available in Europe since 2013, and in Canada since 2015. Medunik USA has provided access to Pheburane® for Americans…