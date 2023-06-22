Phelps United Launches the Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program to Fos… – Press Release

Empowering the Community through Beach Volleyball

Phelps United™ LLC, a leading corporate social responsibility advocate, proudly announces the Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program launch. This new initiative aims to make a lasting impact on the Southern California beach volleyball community by supporting both professional athletes and under-resourced young talents.

As a company deeply rooted in the Southern California region, Phelps United recognizes the profound influence of beach volleyball on the lives of countless children and families. The Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program is a testament to our commitment to fostering growth, empowerment, and equal opportunities within the vibrant beach volleyball landscape.

Named in honor of the late founder of former Sourcing Solutions, Will Poovey, this program represents a continuation of his legacy as an avid beach community supporter. Will’s passion for beach volleyball inspired us to create an initiative that would uplift aspiring athletes and provide them with the necessary resources and support to thrive.

The Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program will focus on three key pillars: mentorship, community engagement, and promoting inclusivity. Accomplished athletes Troy Field, Miles Evans, and Chase Frishman have been appointed as ambassadors for the program. Their expertise and dedication to the sport make them ideal mentors to guide and inspire young athletes, fostering a sense of camaraderie and unity within the community.

Through community engagement initiatives, Phelps United aims to bring together athletes, families, and beach volleyball enthusiasts to celebrate the sport and create memorable experiences. The program will also prioritize inclusivity, working towards breaking down barriers and providing equal opportunities for athletes from all backgrounds.

“We are thrilled to launch the Will Poovey Beach Volleyball Community Program,” said Larry Weng, CEO of Phelps United….